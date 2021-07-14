PF, OPPOSITION LEADERS SIGN PEACE PLEDGE AHEAD OF AUGUST 12 POLLS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 14 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Patriotic Front and opposition political party leaders have today committed to peace ahead of the August 12 election by signing a peace agreement.

The political party leaders have pledged to conduct peaceful campaigns and maintain peace during and after the elections.

“This morning my party, together with leaders of the opposition political parties, signed a peace pledge ahead of the August 12 general elections,” President Lungu stated on his Facebook page. “As leader of the ruling party, the Patriotic Front, and as republican President, this is a commitment I do not take lightly.”

He thanked the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue and the Church for making it possible for the political leaders to pledge peace.

“As government, we support any effort that unites our country, for unity and peace is what has come to define us as a nation. But a pledge is only as strong and valid as its fulfillment. Therefore I would like to urge all political party leaders to preach peace and unity to their supporters and restrain them from committing any acts of political violence,” President Lungu stated. “Let us not lay another foundation for our country, beside what the founding father of our great nation, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, already laid. We all, as leaders, owe it to the Zambian people to maintain peace and unity. I pledge peace…”