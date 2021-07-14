POLICE ARREST UPND NDOLA CENTRAL CANDIDATE FOR MALICIOUS DAMAGE

Ndola ~ Wed, 14 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Ndola have arrested and charged UPND Ndola Central Constituency Parliamentary candidate Mr Frank Tayali with malicious damage and unlawful assembly after a police vehicle was damaged along Kwacha road in Ndola.

Police issued Tayali with a summon to appear at Ndola Police Station which was signed by Ndola district officer commanding a Supt Bwalya.

“Mr. Tayali, you are hereby commanded in the name of the President to report yourself at Ndola Police Headquarters in room 8 second floor at 14:00 hours to assist the police with Investigations. You will not be detained longer than is absolutely necessary,” read the summon.

Mr Tayali reported himself to the police in the company of his lawyer, a Mr Matibini.

At about 16:30 hours, he was charged with malicious damage and unlawful assembly.