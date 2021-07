Lusaka ~ Wed, 14 Jul 2021

President Edgar Lungu has wished Team Zambia well ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

“My fellow citizens, Please join me in wishing Team Zambia all the best as they go to represent our country at the Tokyo Olympics. I know that our badminton player, swimmers, runners, judokas, boxers and of course the Shepolopolo will lift our national flag high. I’m proud of you, and you have my support. Go Team Zambia! 🇿🇲,” he stated on his Facebook page.