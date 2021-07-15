CHELLAH TUKUTA GOES IN FOR CALLING DORA A PROSTITUTE

Lusaka ~ Thur, 15 Jul 2021

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced photographer Cornelius Chellah Tukuta commonly known as Chellah Tukuta to two years imprisonment with hard labour for libel.

Judge Lameck Mwale sitting a magistrate found Tukuta guilty of defaming former Information minister Dora Siliya after he circulated a video on May 26, last year in which he alleged that Siliya was a pimp who sells young girls to high profile men for sex and a highest professional prostitute.

Tukuta in a video he published alleged that: “This Dora Siliya is hooking up girls, selling girls to the high profile people, so that men can be sleeping. She is actually the highest of the highest professional prostitute. If Dora Siliya is refusing these allegations that she does not connect girls to high profile people for sex, let her come.”

He however, pleaded not guilty but after Siliya and other State witnesses testified in the matter, magistrate Mwale found him with a case to answer and placed him on defence.

Tukuta opted to remain silent and did not call any witnesses to aid his case.

According to the judgment, magistrate Mwale said the publication was wrongfully published as it was meant to defame Siliya, a high profile minister at the time.

He said Tukuta’s statement was extremely careless and calculated to injure Ms Siliya’s reputation.

Magistrate Mwale said the fact that Siliya had been in failed relationship does not make her a professional prostitute.

“I find the evidence of the state overwhelming. I have no reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offence and I find him guilty and I convict him accordingly,” he said.

In mitigation, Tukuta’s lawyer Meamande Wamukwamba of LCK Chambers asked the court to exercise maximum leniency because Tukuta was a first offender.

However, in passing sentence, magistrate Mwale said he had considered the fact that Tukuta is a first offender but was concerned that innocent people have continued to be defamed which causes a lot of embarrassment.

Magistrate Mwale said he would hand down a sentence which would deter other would be offenders. which would deter other would-be offenders.

Magistrate Mwale then sentenced Tukuta to 24 months imprisonment with hard with effect from today.