COPPERBELT ROADS TO GET FACELIFT AS STATE HOUSE DIRECTS NRFA TO RELEASE FUNDS

Chililabombwe ~ Thur, 15 July 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Roads on the Copperbelt have been earmarked for a facelift, with

State House directing the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) to release funds for road rehabilitation project on the province.

Special Assistant to the President for Project Monitoring and Implementation Andrew Chella has said it is imperative that the project in the province is expedited.

Mr Chella said Government does not want to see the stalling of tue project.

“So on Monday next week, I will have a meeting with NRFA. I want to see to it that the funds are released on time for this project to progress,” Mr Chella says.

Speaking when he inspected Kameza road in Chililabombwe disrict yesterday, Mr Chella said President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu wants the road to be done as soon as possible.

Mr Chella said the a kilometre of the road in question is at 80 percent completion.

He said the contractor working on the road has assured him that by Sunday, a kilometre of the road will be completed.

Mr Chella said Chililabombwe district has been awarded 15 kilometres for road rehabilitation.

He said once NRFA releases the funds, the project will be completed.

“This project started three weeks ago, but we can see that they have made some progress. Very soon this project will be completed,” Mr Chella said.