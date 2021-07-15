HAND AMPUTEE SEEKS COMPENSATION

By Victoria Kayeye

A man of Lusaka’s John Laing compound who recently lost his hand following an accident at work says he has started the process towards compensation.

26-year-old Siwila Kayula had his right hand crashed as he was working at Adla Industry.

Mr. Kayula, who is recovering from home, has told Diamond news that he is learning to work with one hand as compensation alone may not be enough.

And his mother, Alice Siwila, says her son will never be the same hence the need for compensation as he starts a new life.

She says her son is still young and has a whole life ahead and should be able to remain active.