IT’S JUDGEMENT DAY FOR CHELLAH TUKUTA



Lusaka ~ Thur, 15 Jul 2021

By Darius Choonya

34-year-old photographer Chellah Tukuta who is accused of defaming Former Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has arrived at the Lusaka Magistrates Court for judgement.

Tukuta is facing allegations of criminal libel of the former minister whom he accused of hooking up girls for high profile people like ministers and permanent secretaries, which charges he denied.

He also allegedly defamed Zambia Revenue Authority, ZRA Commissioner Kingsley Chanda whom he accused of taking pecuniary advantage of his position at ZRA by arm twist various businesses to give his companies Ciltax and Nishati business.

The accused is currently on police bond and the court was expected to give its judgement at 11:30 hours.

The matter is being handled by a Lusaka judge Lameck Mwale sitting as a magistrate.