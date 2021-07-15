IT’S A LIE, WE NEVER REFUSED TO GRANT UPND HELICOPTER FLIGHT RIGHTS – CIVIL AVIATION

Lusaka ~ Thur, 15 July, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has refuted reports on social media claiming that it refused to grant UPND campaign helicopters air flight rights.

In a statement, the Authority’s Public Relations Manager Sepiso Zimba said the said story is untruthful and has described it as an “unfortunate allegation.”

Mr Zimba said CAA is not privy to any such purported application for airspace clearances.

“The Zambia Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has learnt with sadness about the story circulating on Social and Electronic Media alleging that it has denied the granting of airspace clearances for five (5) campaign helicopters for the UPND. The Zambia Civil Aviation Authority wishes to dispel the untruths therein contained and distance itself from this unfortunate allegation,” he said.

“Firstly, the Zambia Civil Aviation Authority is not privy to any such purported application for airspace clearances or any other application for the five (5) helicopters as alleged;

Secondly, the Zambia Civil Aviation Authority which is normally copied in any such applications has not recommended, to the Zambia Air Force, the non-granting of the alleged airspace clearances in the absence of the subject applications; thirdly, there are no official records at the Zambia Civil Aviation Authority to substantiate such allegations.”

Mr Zimba added that the Authority regrets the anxiety or distress the unfounded allegations may have caused the general public and other stakeholders.

He reiterated CAA’s commitment to the fair promotion and maintenance of aviation safety and security in the discharge of its mandate.