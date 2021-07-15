LUSAKA MAN ARRESTED FOR HAVING SEX WITH SICK GRANNY

Police

Lusaka ~ Thur, 15 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have arrested a 40-year-old man of Chawama for incest after he was allegedly caught having carnal knowledge of his 66-year-old sick grandmother.

Police deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale said Alick Mwasilila of Chawama compound is in police custody, adding that the incident happened on July 13, 2021 at around 16:00 hours in Chawama Compound.

“Facts of the matter are that the accused took advantage of his grandmother who is unwell and was asleep in her bedroom. The victim was rescued by the neighbours who heard her shouting for help,” said Mwale.

“The suspect was apprehended and surrendered to Police while the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination.”