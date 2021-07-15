PARLEY CANDIDATE IN SEX SCANDAL: TAXI DRIVER TESTIFIES

Ndola ~ Thur, 15 Jul 2021

A Taxi driver has testified how Bwana Mkubwa independent parliamentary candidate Herbert Mwale asked him to look for a 21-year-old woman who allegedly stole his money and a mobile phone after the two allegedly had oral sex.

This is in a case the 51-year-old aspirant and business executive has dragged Natasha Chabinga, of Mushili Township, to the Ndola Magistrate’s Court on allegations that she stole K4,000 cash and his IPhone valued at K5,600.

When the matter came up before magistrate Peggy Banda for continued trial, Billy Sinkala, 29, a taxi driver of Lubuto West Township, said on April 18 this year, Mr Mwale approached him.

Mr Sinkala said after being approached, Mr Mwale asked if he had seen a woman who had allegedly stolen his phone, the Zambia Daily Mail reports.