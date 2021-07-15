PF LUSAKA MAYORAL CANDIDATE RALLIES VOTES FOR LUNGU, HERSELF

Lusaka ~ Thur, 15 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PF Lusaka Mayoral candidate Ms Chilando Chitangala has urged electorates in the capital city to cast many votes for President Edgar Lungu and herself on August 12.

Speaking today when she conducted door to door campaigns in Ng’ombe under strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, Ms Chitangala urged the electorate to turn up in numbers on August 12 and cast votes for the party Presidential candidate, and herself as mayor of Lusaka.

She promised the people of Ng’ombe that she will develop the area once voted into office such as an extension of Ng’ombe market and the skill training centre to sustain the livelihoods of the people.

She further promised to work on the Kasisi and Mine Stone roads with the help of the member of Parliament.

The women of Ngombe were happy to see that the PF had adopted their fellow woman for Lusaka Mayor and feel she’s the right person to represent their needs in government.

Ms Chitangala thanked the residents for recognising her efforts and promoting her to mayoral candidature after serving them as Ng’ombe councillor.