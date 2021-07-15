PRESIDENT LUNGU ARRIVES IN NDOLA FOR WORKING VISIT

Ndola ~ Thur, 15 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Concerned with the development of every part of the country, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has undertaken a working visit to the Copperbelt Province.

His plane landed at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport this morning ahead of his packed schedules on the Copperbelt where he will inspect developmental projects.

President Lungu will also check on the Covid-19 compliance in communities and markets.

“Join me as I work to deliver development to our people,” he posted on his Facebook page.