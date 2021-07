Lusaka ~ Fri, 16 Jul 2021

PRINTING of presidential ballot papers for next month’s general election has been completed, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced.

The ballot papers are now going through pre-packaging processes in readiness for dispatch to Zambia.

ECZ senior corporate affairs officer Sylvia Bwalya told a media briefing here yesterday that the overall printing of parliamentary, mayoral/council chairperson and local government ballot papers has reached 88 percent.