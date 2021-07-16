CIVIL SERVANTS RELIEVED: GOVT FREEZES SALARY DEDUCTIONS FOR 3 MONTHS

Lusaka ~ Fri, 16 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The PF government has frozen salary deductions from civil servants who are owing various lending institutions for the next three months.

Meanwhile, the government has signed collective agreements with 15 public service unions on the implementation of the debt swap for all civil servants which is aimed at easing financial pressures on workers.

During the signing ceremony at Public Service Management Division in Lusaka this afternoon, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Mr Amos Malupenga said in the next three months, government will start swapping debts it owes civil servants for loans they have acquired.

Under this arrangement, those owed by the government in form of allowances will have their debts paid by the Treasury instead to free them from indebtedness.

This decision has resulted from negations between the unions and government.

“One such proposal by the union was to deal with the issue of debt swap as it was choking the civil servants. Government committed to execute the proposal,” he said

And starting this month (July), there will be no deductions of salaries for all public workers to facility what will be outstanding to lessen the pressure that civil servants endure.

Union representative Newman Bubala praised the government for considering the proposal and is certain that this is a huge relief for civil servants.