OUR HARDWORKING MINERS DESERVE THE BEST – PRESIDENT LUNGU

Kitwe ~ Fri, 16 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has said his government will ensure that miners get what they deserve.

In a post on his Facebook page, President Lungu said miners carry the Zambian economy on their shoulders, therefore, they deserve better.

“Our hard working miners, on whose shoulders our economy rests, deserve better, and we will ensure they get what they deserve,” he stated.

President Lungu is on a working visit to the Copperbelt to check on developmental projects and monitor adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.