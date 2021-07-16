WOMAN WHO STRANGLED HER OWN BABY JAILED FOR ONE YEAR

Lusaka ~ Fri, 16 Jul 2021

A 29-YEAR-OLD mother of three will be in a correctional facility for the next one year regretting why she strangled her newborn baby and dumped it in a pit latrine.

This is in a case Evelyn Bwalya was charged with manslaughter.

On December 14 , 2020, Bwalya killed her baby after giving birth.

When she was taken to court, Bwalya admitted the charge.

Facts are that on the material day around midnight, the accused gave birth to a baby girl.

The woman later got a cloth and tied it around the infant’s neck before strangling it.

The court heard that Bwalya later threw the body in a pit latrine.

On the fateful day, Bwalya’’s mother reached out to her after noticing she was unwell.

After interrogating her on her illness, Bwalya confessed to having delivered a baby and later killing it.