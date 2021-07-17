GCE, G9 EXTERNAL EXAMS TO GO AHEAD ON MONDAY

Lusaka ~ Sat, 17 Jul 2021

Government says the General Certificate of Education GCE and Grade 9 external examinations will proceed on Monday July 19, 2021.

Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga said President Edgar Lungu, through the Secretary to the Cabinet, has directed.

“Allow the General Certificate of Education (GCE) and Grade 9 external examinations to proceed and be administered as scheduled on Monday 19th July 2021 under strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines. Pre, primary and secondary schools to remain closed and re-open on Monday 16th August 2021 subject to the inspection and certification by the Ministries of General Education, Health in conjunction with the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), depending on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. Universities, colleges and other institutions of higher learning to continue with on-line classes only for the next 21 days,” Mr Malupenga said.

He said bars and taverns will continue operating only on a take-away basis for the next 21 days while casinos and night clubs will remain closed for the next 21 days.

Restaurants will also continue operating only on a take-away basis for the next 21 days.

Mr Malupenga said Churches and other places of worship will only conduct two by one hour services per week while Gymnasiums will remain closed for the next 21 days except for outdoor activities with strict adherence to the COVID-19 health guidelines.

“Wedding parties, Chilanga mulilos, matebetos and kitchen parties remain suspended. Funerals to only have 50 mourners. Public transport operators must ensure masking up and physical distancing is always observed. Bus and train stations authorities to ensure full adherence to the Five (5) Golden Rules. All Markets to ensure adherence to the public health guidelines in line with the Five (5) Golden Rules. All physical conferences, workshops and general meetings remain suspended until further notice,” he said.

Mr Malupenga said President Lungu has further directed the multi-sectoral team to ensure that there is strict compliance to all these directives.