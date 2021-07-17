GOVT SADDENED BY COVID-19 PATIENTS WHO LEAVE HEALTH FACILITIES AGAINST MEDICAL ADVICE

Lusaka ~ Sat, 17 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama says it is sad to see patients leaving health facilities against medical advice and suffer poor outcomes.

And Dr. Malama said Zambia has recorded 1,328 new COVID-19 cases with 30 deaths in the last 24 hours.

“We are saddened by patients who decide to leave the health facilities against medical advice and suffer poor outcomes. There is no better place that a hospital when one has severe Covid19,” he said.

“We recorded One Thousand Three Hundred and Twenty-Eight (1,328) new confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 7,367 tests conducted in the last 24 hours; giving an overall positivity of 18%. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 184,672. The distribution of the new cases and within province positivity are as follows: Central 151 (21%), Copperbelt 70 (11%), Eastern 129 (31%), Luapula 103 (22%), Lusaka 311 (14%), Muchinga 60 (14%), Northern 103 (18%), North-western 141 (29%), Southern 161 (16%) and Western 99 (21%).Regrettably we report Thirty (30) new COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours; 29 of the deaths have been classified as COVID 19 deaths and one as COVID 19 associated deaths. We note that this is the lowest death we have recorded in the past weeks and we will continue building on this progress.”

He said the cumulative number of deaths now stands at 3,052.

“The breakdown of the new deaths by province is as follows: Copperbelt 10; Lusaka 6; Southern 5; Eastern 3; Northern 2; Western 2; Central 1; and Muchinga 1. The cumulative number of COVID 19 related deaths recorded to date now stands at 3,052 (classified as 2,267 COVID-19 deaths and 785 COVID 19 associated deaths). We discharged 1,268 patients (105 from our isolation facilities and 1,163 from home management). This brings the cumulative number of recoveries to 169,320 (92% recovered overall),” Dr Malama said.

“We currently have 12,300 active cases, with 11,480 (93%) under community management and 820 (7%) admitted to our COVID-19 isolation facilities. We had 104 new admissions in the last 24hours (compared to 146 the previous day). Among those currently admitted, 613 (75%) are on Oxygen therapy and 130 (16%) are in critical condition.”