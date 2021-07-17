JOACHIM MULENGA GETS GOVT SUPPORT

Mungwi ~ Sat, 17 Jul 2021

The Ministry of Community Development Mungwi District office have moved in to assist Joachim Mulenga with foodstuffs.

His family has also been given a food security pack so that they could cultivate and become food secure.

Young Joachim was captured on video pleading with a teacher after allegedly getting onion from Shimpa primary school without permission, in what is now known as the onion video which went viral on social media.

He lives in Mungwi District with his mother who is a widow and physically challenged and has been unable to provide for Joachim and let alone take him to school.