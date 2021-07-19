HH HAS NO PLAN TO IMPROVE ECONOMY, HE’S JUST LYING – CK

Chipata ~ Mon, 19 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

I decided to go back to PF after my experience with the UPND because I discovered that most of the things that they talk about in UPND are

not real, says Dr Chishimba Kambwili.

Speaking when he featured on Breeze FM, Dr Kambwili said UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has no plan to improve lives of Zambians.

“I can safely tell you that this gentleman does not know anything about how government runs and 90 percent of the things he talks about lies. He has no plans to improve the economy or improve the lives of the people, he just wants to go into government basically to benefit himself and the people that support him. And this gentleman does not

respect anybody, he is full of himself and thinks he knows it all,” Dr Kambwili said.

He said a leader who think he knows it all was a wrong leader because governance was team work and not about an individual.

“This gentleman does not want to receive advice and he thinks only people from his tribe are important than any other people from other

tribes,” he said.