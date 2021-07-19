LUNDAZI WOMAN ALLEGEDLY HACKED TO DEATH BY HUBBY

Lundazi ~ Mon, 19 Jul 2021

By Samuel Khwawe

A 21-year-old woman of Dunda Township in Lundazi, Eastern Province, has allegedly been hacked to death by her husband, using a machete following a dispute.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Geza Lungu has identified the deceased as Natasha Phiri and the suspected murderer only as a Mr. Mwale, who is now on the run.

Mr. Lungu says police received a report of suspected murder following foul smell coming from the house of Mr. Mwale, in which police discovered a decomposed and mutilated body, packed in a suitcase.

A bloodstained machete believed to have been used in the act was also found besides the suitcase.

The body has since been released to the relatives for burial after conducting post-mortem.

Credit: Diamond TV