PF ISN’T THE REASON FOR HIGH PRICES OF GOODS – KAMBWILI

Chipata ~ Mon, 19 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Dr Chishimba Kambwili says the PF government is aware of the challenges people are going through due to rising prices of commodities affecting many parts of the world.

He said it is therefore sad that opposition figures like Hakainde Hichilema can be misleading the people that the PF was the cause of the increasing prices of commodities when he is aware of what is happening in other countries.

“Every reasonable government and every reasonable leader would not want the people to suffer if they can do something about that situation particularly when it comes to high cost of living. Surely, people of Eastern Province would you believe that President Edgar Lungu and his government would do a deliberate thing to allow prices to escalate when people are suffering and live it like that? ..because what is going on now, President Edgar Lungu is aware and every leader in government is aware, I am aware as Chishimba Kambwili that things have gone up but I want to explain to you why the prices of commodities. Prices have gone up up from America, UK, South Africa, Malawi, Zimbabwe. All these countries are grappling with this issue of high prices,” Dr Kambwili said.

He also quoted a UN communique one www.blomberg.com/news/article/2021-06-03/global food surge which explained the reasons behind the high prices of commodities.

Dr Kambwili said during privatisation in Dr Frederick Chiluba’s time, the country made one big mistake of allowing companies to externalise the money in countries where they were coming from.

“You remember and agree with me that in 1991 the rate of a dollar to a kwacha was one dollar equal to one kwacha because the mines were under government and when we sell the copper all the dollars were coming to Zambia but this when we sold the mines we allowed the owners of the mines to take the dollar outside when they sell the copper, leaving very little dollar on the market and when there is no dollar on the market the issue of supply and demand comes in making the rate of the kwacha to a dollar to depreciate thereby making commodities expensive,” Dr Kambwili said.

He said government has started getting back the mines from the companies that were not doing very well.

“We have already gotten Mopani Copper Mines in Kitwe, we have gotten Konkola Copper Mines and now they are in the hands of government. When we look at the strategic partner, we are not going to give them 90 percent of the shares, we are going to give them 51 percent and government gets 49 percent so that when they sell the copper the proceeds that will come in dollars come to Zambia. And when we have more dollar on the market, the rate of the kwacha to the dollar will drop and when this happens it means we can spend less kwacha to go and buy things from outside like groceries and the prices will come down,” Dr Kambwili said: