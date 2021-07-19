UPND CADRES IN NDOLA ATTACK A PF MEMBER

Lusaka ~ Mon, 19 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Ndola have impounded two campaign vehicles belonging to UPND Kabushi Constituency Parliamentary candidate Bernard Kanengo after some party cadres who were in the cars attacked a PF member.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi says the two vehicles were being driven by UPND members who bolted after they beat up a PF cadre who was found putting up posters along a named street in Ndola.

The PF member is currently admitted at Ndola Teaching Hospital while Police are looking for the seven UPND members for assault and political violence, police say.

And PF Kabushi Parliamentary candidate Bowman Lusambo is disappointed that the opposition has resorted to using violence in the campaigns, reports ZNBC.