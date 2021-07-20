73-YEAR-OLD VILLAGE HEADMAN DEFILES 13-YEAR-OLD GRADE 4 PUPIL

Shiwang’andu ~ Tue, 20 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Shiwang’andu District have arrested a 73-year-old Village Headman for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old grade four pupil.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina has identified the suspect as Henry Ngosa of Mukungwa Village in Shiwang’andu District of Muchinga Province.

Ms. Machina has disclosed in an interview that the incident happened between July 1 and July 20, 2021 while the victim’s mother was away in Mpika.

She explained that the victim was left in the custody of her father but the suspect took advantage of her in his absence.

“Whenever the father was not around. She was threatened not to tell anyone of which she failed to disclose this to her Father,” Ms. Machina said.

She said a member of the Community noticed some unusual movement in the victim and asked her if she was unwell.

“That is how she revealed what had been happening to her. When her mother returned from Mpika on 18/07/21, she was briefed and the matter was reported to the Police,” Ms Machina added.

Ms. Machina said police moved in and arrested the victim who will appear in court soon.