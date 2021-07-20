750 MEGA WATT KAFUE GORGE LOWER TO BE COMMISSIONED THIS FRIDAY

Lusaka ~ Tue, 20 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The US$2.3 billion Kafue Gorge Lower 750 megawatts hydropower plant will be commissioned this Friday.

This according to Zesco limited spokesman, Henry Kapata, who posted on the company’s official facebook page.

Mr. Kapata explains that the commissioning of the Kafue gorge lower is turning Zambia into an electricity hub for the region by increasing power generation.

“The plant will improve the quality of supply of electricity domestically, thereby having to excess power for export” he said.

Mr. Kapata further says the electricity company is developing a 1,200 megawatts on Luapula River with Democratic republic of congo and a 2,400 Batoka Gorge hydropower project between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

He adds that in order to ensure that Zambia exports power to other countries, Zesco limited will complete the ongoing projects such as the reinforcement of the Central Transmission corridor by 2022 and the Kolwezi/ Solwezi connector by 2023.

“Other projects ongoing the Reactive power compensation (2024) Mozambique/ Zambia Interconnector (2024) Malawi/ Zambia Interconnector (2024).ZIZABONA transmission line (2024) The Zambia/ Tanzania Interconnector (2025).” Kapata said.