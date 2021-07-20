ANDREW KAMANGA’S LAWYERS WARN BOWMAN



Lusaka ~ Tue, 20 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga’s lawyers have written to former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, warning him to “cease and desist defamatory falsehood” against their client.

But Mr Lusambo, in response, says “if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen“.

Mr Lusambo posted on social media demanding that the FAZ boss resigns over the poor performance of the national team following termination of coach Milutin Sredojevic’s contract by government.

On Saturday, the Kabushi PF parliamentary candidate said Mr Kamanga needed to step aside as well.

But Mr Kamanga’s lawyers Mosha and Company have written to Mr Lusambo telling him to desist from uttering defamatory statements against their client.

However, Mr Lusambo has posted this response on his Facebook page:

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen!

We are in receipt of this letter from Andrew Kamanga’s lawyers demanding that we cease to comment on his poor leadership at Football House which we believe has affected the performance of our much loved Chipolopolo.

We wish to affirm to Mr Kamanga’s lawyers that as long as their client wants to remain at Football House, he should be ready to be criticized, and criticized heavily.

Gagging us is a very stupid attempt at perpetuating the nonsense going on at Football House. Andrew should know that he can only manage to intimidate his wife and his kids.

Andrew should quickly realize that he is occupying a public office and he has drawing allowances from the public purse. What gives him the nerve to stop people discussing his poor leadership when he and his cronies had the audacity to even form a parallel football league in 2011? If the Kalusha Bwalya executive was petty as Andrew is today, would we even be here today?

Granted, if the results improve on the pictch, no football fan in Zambia would criticize his leadership but as long as Chipolopolo boys continue losing to Eswatini, he should expect more noise at higher decibels from us.

We are football fans and we make noise all the time, if he cannot stand the noise from football fans, let him get out of Football House now, follow his Micho or take a holiday at some island somewhere to enjoy his peace.