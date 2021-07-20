CEASE FIRE: UPND, PF PLEDGE PEACEFUL CAMPAIGNS

Lusaka ~ Tue, 20 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Patriotic Front and the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) met at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) yesterday and pledged to hold peaceful campaigns in the remainder of the campaign period.

Meanwhile, the ECZ has lifted the ban on campaigns for the PF and UPND in Lusaka.

The two parties further promised not to interfere with each other’s campaign and campaign posters.

At a joint media briefing held at the ECZ today, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has urged PF members not to engage in any forms of electoral malpractices as it is against the law and the principles and values of the Patriotic Front.

In attendance also was Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja, who is hopeful that the peace accord will be respected by all the political parties before, during and after the August elections.

Mr. Kanganja has assured that his officers will remain professional in discharging their duties in order to maintain law and order in the country.

He has further urged the two political parties to restrain their cadres from engaging in acts of violence.

And Mr. Mwila says the ruling PF and the UPND have agreed to sit on the table and make resolutions regarding their conduct before, during and after the August Polls.

He added that the PF remains committed to upholding the resolutions made during the meeting.

And UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda has said there is need to co-exist and tolerate each other, adding that concerns have been raised by stakeholders about the dangers of political violence which threatens the peace of the country and the growing democracy.

“In almost all political violence cases recorded, the two biggest political parties in the country are either victims or culprits. Today, both political parties have emphasized on the need for their supporters and sympathizers to cease fire in acts of political violence,” Mr Imenda said.