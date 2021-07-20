LATEST OPINION POLL PREDICTS LUNGU VICTORY

Lusaka ~ Tue, 20 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The latest opinion poll has projected that President Edgar Lungu is likely to win the 2021 General Election with a 60 percent lead.

The opinion poll has also pitted United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema to emerge second in the race with 36 percent of the projected votes.

The opinion poll has meanwhile projected that Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) president Nevers Mumba will occupy third position with two point nine percent of the projected votes.

Other political parties participating in the polls have been handed a paltry one point four percent combined votes in the opinion poll.

The survey has been conducted by the Consortium of Zambian Thought Leaders from various academic institutions across Zambia and abroad.

Chairperson Brian Mwiinga says the opinion poll has further projected that there will be no run-off in the Presidential Race as President LUNGU is poised to maintain a comfortable lead ahead of his rival, Hichilema.

Dr. Mwiinga has said in a statement released to ZNBC News in Lusaka today that Mr. Hichilema’s good performance in the 2016 General Election where he scored 46 point 67 percent is expected to plummet in the 2021 Polls.

He said President Lungu has continued to command support in his strongholds comprising Luapula, Eastern, Northern, Muchinga, Copperbelt and Lusaka Provinces.

Dr. Mwiinga further said Mr Hichilema has maintained his grip on Southern, Western and Northwestern Provinces.

He also said the opinion poll has revealed that emerging political parties namely the Democratic Party-DP and Socialist party have registered their presence in all parts of the country especially the PF strongholds.

Dr. Mwiinga has emphasised that the Opinion Poll has been conducted in accordance with internationally accepted standards.

Credit:ZNBC