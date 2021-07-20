VIOLENCE MUST BE STOPPED, IT DOESN’T MATTER WHERE IT’S COMING FROM – LUNGU

Lusaka ~ Tue, 20 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu says violence must be stopped regardless of where it is coming from.

In a Facebook posting following the signing of a peace accord between the PF and UPND, President Lungu urged both parties to respect the accord for the sake of Zambia’s peace.

“Fellow citizens, today we signed a peace accord with the United Party for National Development (UPND), committing ourselves to peaceful campaigns ahead of the August 12 elections. As President, I commend the Electoral Commission of Zambia for playing a mediatory role in their effort to have peaceful and fair elections,” President Lungu said.

“Like I have said before, it does not matter where the violence is coming from, it must be stopped.

I will not be a President presiding over a nation where people are attacking or maiming each other all in the name of politics.”

He said Zambia’s forefathers bequeathed us the citizens a peaceful and united country, and “that is what we will pass on to our children, and children’s children”.

”I would, therefore, like to urge members of both political parties to respect this accord and allow it to hold. I also expect the Zambia Police to be impartial in their role to end political violence. Congratulations to the two parties for being bold enough to say ‘enough is enough’,” President Lungu said.

