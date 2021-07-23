Brightwell Chabusha | July 23, 2021 | One Comment PICTURE STORY: Team Zambia at the Tokyo2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony led by swimmer Tilka Paljk. | One Comment One Response to “” Patriot July 23, 2021 Just so so proud to see my flag on the world stage. Go Zambia Go! We love you dearly. Reply Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply. Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment
Patriot
Just so so proud to see my flag on the world stage. Go Zambia Go! We love you dearly.