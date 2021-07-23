MBALA BUSINESSMAN FINED K60,000 FOR AIDING ILLEGAL ENTRY OF BURUNDIANS INTO ZAMBIA



Lusaka ~ Fri, 23 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Mbala Magistrates Court has fined a Zambian businessman K60,000 for aiding illegal entry of two Burundians into Zambia.

Victor Muliba aided two Burundians entry Zambia on March 24, 2021.

According Immigration public relations officer Namanti Nshinka, Muliba will pay K60 000 and in default he would serve two years imprisonment

with hard labour.

“The Mbala Immigration Office has secured the conviction of a Zambian Businessman for the offence of aiding and abetting illegal immigrant’s contrary to section 46(1) (a) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia. Victor Muliba (20) of Chazanga Compound in Lusaka on 24th March, 2021 in Mbala knowingly aided and abetted two (2) Burundian illegal immigrants by facilitating their movements from Lusaka to Mbala with the purpose of exiting the country through Zombe Border. He was apprehended on 10th July, 2021 together with the Burundian illegal immigrants aboard a Zombe Border-bound Toyota Noah Vehicle after it was discovered that the Burundians were holding expired passports. It was later discovered that the Burundians realizing that their passports had expired paid Victor Muliba a sum of K3,500 to facilitate their smooth exit from the country,” Nshinka stated.

He stated that Muliba appeared in court on July 21, 2021.

Nshinka stated that the two Burundians were convicted and each sentenced to pay a fine of K250.

He stated that the foreigners have since been removed from the country after paying the fines.

Nshinka stated that the Livingstone Regional Immigration Office has also secured the conviction of an Italian national Canton Stefano (55) for engaging in Employment without a Permit contrary to section 54 as read with 56 (1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No.18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

He stated that Stefano was apprehended on 13th July, 2021 at Da Canton Investment during a routine patrol after it was discovered that he was holding an Investors Permit under Zambezi Source Lodge Limited which had expired on 19th December, 2020 with no attempts to have it renewed.

He stated that Stefano appeared before the Magistrate Court on 22nd July, 2021 and was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of K 7,000 or in default 9 months simple imprisonment.

Nshinka stated that this brings the number of convictions secured by the Department between 21st and 22nd July, 2021 to ten (10).

In another development, the Immigration Office at Katima-Mulilo Border Control is in receipt of ten (10) Zambians removed from Namibia.

“Of the ten (10), five (05) were removed for unlawful entry while four (04) for illegal fishing. Two (02) other Zambians were also received by Officers at Sakania Border Control after they were removed from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for entering that country illegally. This brings the total number of Zambians removed from Namibia and the DRC to thirty-one (31) in just five (5) days. Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration between July 21 and July 22, 2021 apprehended thirty-three (33) persons of different nationalities for various immigration offences country-wide. During this same period the Department also removed thirty-six (36) illegal immigrants from the country,” Nshinka stated.

He stated that the hefty sentence of the 20-year-old Zambian for aiding and abetting illegal immigrants should serve as a timely warning to Zambian citizens and residents who are in the habit of aiding, abetting and harbouring illegal immigrants.