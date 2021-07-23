NEW ZNS OFFICERS WARNED AGAINST BRIBES

Kabwe ~ Fri, 23 Jul 2021

By Nchimunya Ng’andu in Kabwe

Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commander Lieutenant Nathan Mulenga has warned the newly recruited service officers against soliciting bribes after they are deployed in different parts of the country.

Lieutenant Mulenga said anyone found soliciting bribes, more especially along the borderlines where smuggling is rampant, will be dismissed from the service.

1,053 ZNS service officers have graduated from the Kabwe Training School in Central Province after a five-month training course.

Among the 1,051 are 612 men and 439 women.

The officers have also been advised to stay away from partisan politics ahead of the August 12, 2021 polls.