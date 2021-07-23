WALKING THE TALK: PRESIDENT LUNGU HAS DONE IT ON KAFUE GORGE LOWER

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the man who speaks through actions, is today, 23rd July 2021, commissioning the 750 mega watt Kafue Gorge Lower hydropower station. Today, turbine two with 150 mega watts of power is coming on stream.

This is a project that stalled for some time until His Excellency President Lungu pushed for its completion to improve the country’s electricity supply.

The project cost $2.3 billion and employed 4,000 Zambians, who worked alongside 578 Chinese expatriates. And these local workers have gained new technical skills from a high level of expertise that worked on the power station.

Today, we will witness another great milestone achieved by President Lungu in his drive to end the people’s suffering while improving the country’s economy without leaving anyone behind. The impact of this project on the economy cannot be overemphasised as it is a clear indication that we have good leadership that has made load-shedding in our country history.

We can only thank President Lungu and his working Government for making this project a reality. From today, we will enjoy improved power supply which will ultimately boost the people’s businesses and living standards.