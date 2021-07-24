86-YEAR-OLD AILING WOMAN SUBJECTED TO ABUSE; FOUND LOCKED UP IN THE HOUSE FOR HOURS

Mazabuka ~ Sat, 24 Jul 2021

An 86-year-old paralyzed woman of Mazabuka’s Stage 2 Compound was found locked up in the house for hours on Friday in what neighbors are describing as a daily abuse.

A Byta FM News crew rushed to the house after a tip off from neighbours and found Sofia Mukweke, a Stroke patient locked up in a two roomed house that she shares with her daughter without food.

Some neighbors accuse the daughter, Mary Lambi of mistreating the old woman with some suggesting she beats up, accusations that she denies.

Lambi dismisses the accusations and tells Byta FM News that she only leaves her mother to look for food and money for rentals.

She complains that all her relatives have refused to take care of her aged mother and her condition keeps deteriorating.

Lambi adds that they only survive at the mercy of well-wishers.

Meanwhile, Monze based Home of Rescue Project Manager, Helga Mapani has called on government and nongovernmental organizations to help the old woman by taking her to old peoples home.

Credit: Byta FM