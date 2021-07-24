BARBARA SETS GLOBAL RECORD; BECOMES FIRST WOMAN IN OLYMPIC FOOTBALL HISTORY TO SCORE TWO HAT-TRICKS IN ONE EDITION OF GAMES

Team captain Barbra Banda arrived in Japan with a reputation as Zambia’s best-ever women’s footballer. And she’s doing that reputation no harm at her – and her country’s – first-ever Olympic Football Tournament (men’s or women’s).

Her hat-trick in a thrilling 4-4 draw against People’s Republic of China in Zambia’s second game here in Tokyo came just two days after her first hat-trick – in a goal-littered 10-3 loss to 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup runners-up the Netherlands.

With six goals so far, Banda, who plays her club football for Chinese side Shanghai Shengli, has become the first woman in Olympic football history to score two hat-tricks in one edition of the Games. She’s also now tied with the all-time top goalscorer in Olympic football history (single edition) Christine Sinclair of Canada (who scored six at the London 2012 Games).

