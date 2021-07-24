SEX WORKER TELLS IT ALL AGAINST BWANA MKUBWA INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE

Ndola ~ Sat, 24 Jul 2021

A-21-YEAR-OLD woman has told the Ndola Magistrate’s Court that Bwana Mkubwa independent parliamentary candidate Herbert Mwale allegedly agreed to pay her K200 for ‘short time’ sex but the encounter went up to ‘three rounds’.

Natasha Chabinga, of Mushili, further claims she had oral sex with Mr Mwale who later failed to pay her for the services.

In this case, Mwale, 51, dragged Chabinga to court on allegation that she stole his IPhone and more than K4,000 cash, all worth over K5,000.

According to Mwale on April 18 this year, around 23:00 hours, he helped Chabinga by giving her a lift and paying for her at a lodge as it was too late for her to go home.

In defence, Chabinga told the court that Mwale picked her together with her colleague between 19:00 hours to 20:00 hours near Jacaranda Mall in Ndola.

“We were about to board a bus to go home and while we stood on the road, a man stopped his car and told me that he loved me and wanted to ‘go with me’. On our way to the lodge, we started negotiating how much he was going to pay me because it was to be a ‘short time’. So we agreed K200,” Chabinga said.

Chabinga claims she had sex with Mwale three times on the same day and when he asked for the fourth encounter, she left the room and hid within the lodge premises, reports the Zambia Daily Mail.