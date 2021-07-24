SUSPECTS IN MURDER OF VET DOCTOR COMMITTED TO HIGH COURT

Lusaka ~ Sat, 24 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 23-year-old female student and three businessmen who are jointly charged with the murder of Dr. Evans Mwape Mwengwe have been committed to the Lusaka High Court for trial following the issuance of a certificate of committal by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In this case, Doris Ndumba (in picture), Kenani Jere, Keegan Zulu and Josat Tembo are alleged to have murdered Dr. Mwengwe after he offered them a lift from Bimas in Kabwe enroute to Lusaka.

They are also charged with aggravated robbery for going away with Dr. Mwengwe’s ML 320 Mercedes Benz Motor vehicle after killing him.

Police later recovered his vehicle at a house in Chilenje after discovering Dr Mwengwe’s partially charred body in Kabangwe area.