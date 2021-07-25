THERE’S NO ILA, NO LENJE, NO TONGA, NO LAMBA, WE’RE ONE – PRESIDENT LUNGU



Itezhi Tezhi ~ Sun, 25 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has called on all Zambians to embrace each other because “we are one”.

Speaking when he attended church service at United Church of Zambia in Itezhi Tezhi this morning, President Lungu reminded Zambians that they are one family and must embrace each other.

“There is no Illa, no Tonga, no Lenje, no Lamba, we are all one,” President Lungu said.

“When Dr Kaunda said One Zambia One Nation, he was very right. We all one in Christ and we must embrace each other. If we are all one in Christ, why should we let politicians to divide us?”

He said politicians just come to serve people and not to divide them.

“Politicians who come to serve us must serve us in Christ. So some of us who are coming to visit you for the sake of campaigning, receive us in Christ,” President Lungu said.