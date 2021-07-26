BP RETIREES BLAME HH FOR THEIR SUFFERING

Lusaka ~ Mon, 26 Jul 2021

Former BP Zambia workers want President Edgar Lungu to intervene in their K408 million pension plight against their former employers that include a company in which UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has shares.

Lead plaintiff Expendito Chipalo says 235 ex-workers have been affected, of whom 128 have died without receiving their benefits.

“We have exhausted all the court processes and it is purely inhuman to continue to be denied benefits that rightfully belong to

us. As we have all aged, the ‘casualty figure’ may rise very rapidly,” Chipalo said.