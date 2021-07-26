DISPATCH OF BALLOT PAPERS TO ZAMBIA STARTS TOMORROW

By Clive Kalunga

The first batch of ballot papers for forty constituencies are expected to leave Dubai on Tuesday 27th July, 2021 as Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company intensifies packing ahead of transportation of the electoral materials to Zambia.

Company General Manager, Lakshmanan Ganapaty has revealed that four flights are scheduled to transport pallets of the ballot papers on Emirates Airline.

He has assured Zambian stakeholders that the type of packing guarantees safety of the ballot papers and will be delivered according to the deadline set by the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ which is this month end.

Mr. Ganapaty made the remarks when ECZ Chairperson, Justice Esau Chulu and senior staff checked on the ongoing packing of the ballots and non-security materials such as voters’ lists and registers.