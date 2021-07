Mambwe ~ Mon, 26 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 52-year-old man of Malama village in chief Mnkhanya’s area in Mambwe district has been killed by an elephant.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu said Luckson Phiri met his fate around 14:00 hours yesterday as he was going to Masumba area.

Mr Lungu said the body of the deceased has been deposited at Kamoto mission hospital mortuary.