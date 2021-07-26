GOVT SUSPENDS EXPORTS OF DAY-OLD CHICKS AND STOCK FEED

Lusaka ~ Mon, 26 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has with immediate effect suspended issuance of export permits for stock feed and day-old chicks.

Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Permanent Secretary Benson Mwenya says the measure is meant to arrest escalating prices of the two products.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Mwenya said Government has received concerns from livestock farmers regarding pricing and availability of stock feed and day-old chicks.

The price of a day-old chick has increased from about K5 to K16, while stock feed is now fetching over K500 for a 50-kilogramme bag, depending on the brand, from an average of K300.

Market price for a broiler chicken is currently in the range of K80 to K130 from K45.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail