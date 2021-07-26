IG WARNS POLITICIANS AGAINST ABROGATING COVID-19 GUIDELINES AND ELECTORAL CODE OF CONDUCT

Lusaka ~ Mon, 26 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says some political party leaders are deliberately abrogating the electoral code of conduct and

COVID-19 guidelines under the guise of distributing facemasks.

In a statement issued today, Mr Kanganja stated that political party

leaders should follow the electoral guidelines.

“It has been observed that some political party leaders have taken the

route of deliberately abrogating the electoral code of conduct and

COVID-19 regulations under the guise of distributing face masks. they

are using this activity to gather large crowds which are turning out

to be processions or rallies. I have therefore directed that no one

should be allowed to conduct such activities including the receiving

of political leaders at airports or any other public place. It is on

record that due to COVID- 19, all gatherings and activities that may

attract huge crowds were suspended by the electoral commission of

Zambia working in collaboration with the ministry of health,” he

stated.

Mr Kanganja stated that the guidance was that only door to door

campaigns should be allowed and with not more than three people adding

that this does not seem to be the case on the ground.

“I have observed continued political activities being allowed by some

regulating officers, the conduct which is outside the provisions of

the law guiding the electoral process.

From today on wards, I want to see total compliance to existing

regulations, failure to which action shall be taken on officers

failing to do their job according to regulations on COVID- 19 and

provisions of the law. You have been tolerant for a long time and this

tolerance is being taken as weakness by some political players and has

resulted in them not taking heed to regulations and guidance. I

therefore expect police officers to use force in bringing order in the

country. All those that will deliberately chose not to follow the

instructions should be dealt with accordingly,” he stated.

Mr Kanganja also expressed concerned over the video in which political

cadres were seen ridiculing a police officer, saying such things are

unacceptable.

“Just recently, a video went viral in which political cadres were seen

and heard publicly insulting, intimidating and ridiculing a police

officer. this is unacceptable and i expect those involved to be

arrested if at all they are not yet arrested. I want to reiterate that

until the guidelines are revised, there shall be no road shows, public

rallies or public processions countrywide. All officers should ensure

that these regulations are followed by all political players. As

already said, regulating officers should ensure that political players

at all levels follow the provisions of the public order act and COVID-

19 regulations. those that will not follow these instructions will

themselves be dealt with accordingly,” he stated.