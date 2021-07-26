IG WARNS POLITICIANS AGAINST ABROGATING COVID-19 GUIDELINES AND ELECTORAL CODE OF CONDUCT

Lusaka ~ Mon, 26 Jul 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says some political party leaders are deliberately abrogating the electoral code of conduct and
COVID-19 guidelines under the guise of distributing facemasks.
In a statement issued today, Mr Kanganja stated that political party
leaders should follow the electoral guidelines.
“It has been observed that some political party leaders have taken the
route of deliberately abrogating the electoral code of conduct and
COVID-19 regulations under the guise of distributing face masks. they
are using this activity to gather large crowds which are turning out
to be processions or rallies. I have therefore directed that no one
should be allowed to conduct such activities including the receiving
of political leaders at airports or any other public place. It is on
record that due to COVID- 19, all gatherings and activities that may
attract huge crowds were suspended by the electoral commission of
Zambia working in collaboration with the ministry of health,” he
stated.
Mr Kanganja stated that the guidance was that only door to door
campaigns should be allowed and with not more than three people adding
that this does not seem to be the case on the ground.
“I have observed continued political activities being allowed by some
regulating officers, the conduct which is outside the provisions of
the law guiding the electoral process.
From today on wards, I want to see total compliance to existing
regulations, failure to which action shall be taken on officers
failing to do their job according to regulations on COVID- 19 and
provisions of the law. You have been tolerant for a long time and this
tolerance is being taken as weakness by some political players and has
resulted in them not taking heed to regulations and guidance. I
therefore expect police officers to use force in bringing order in the
country. All those that will deliberately chose not to follow the
instructions should be dealt with accordingly,” he stated.
Mr Kanganja also expressed concerned over the video in which political
cadres were seen ridiculing a police officer, saying such things are
unacceptable.
“Just recently, a video went viral in which political cadres were seen
and heard publicly insulting, intimidating and ridiculing a police
officer. this is unacceptable and i expect those involved to be
arrested if at all they are not yet arrested. I want to reiterate that
until the guidelines are revised, there shall be no road shows, public
rallies or public processions countrywide. All officers should ensure
that these regulations are followed by all political players. As
already said, regulating officers should ensure that political players
at all levels follow the provisions of the public order act and COVID-
19 regulations. those that will not follow these instructions will
themselves be dealt with accordingly,” he stated.