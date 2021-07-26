KATANGA URGES POLICE OFFICERS TO ACT PROFESSIONALLY

Chipata ~ Mon, 26 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga says police officers should act professionally.

Speaking when she conducted some patrols in Eastern Province, Mrs Katanga said police officers are expected to remain non-partisan.

“Police officers should act professionally without fear or favour, they should not look at any face or a person coming from any party. When a crime has been committed, they are expected to execute their duties professionally without favouring anyone. They are expected to remain non-partisan at this critical time of the year,” she said.

Katanga reminded the general public that the public order act has not

been suspended.

“We are not going to allow members of the public who want to compete with the head of state, as I mentioned in the morning that the public order Act is not suspended and we’ll ensure that there is strict adherence to the public order act. It is a fact that the head of state and the Vice-President are exempted from the public order act,” she said.

Mrs Katanga also featured on Breeze FM and Radio Maria in Chipata during her operation in Eastern Province.