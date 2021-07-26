MENTAL PATIENT ATTEMPTS SUICIDE BY JUMPING OFF THIRD FLOOR OF KITWE HOSPITAL

Kitwe ~ Mon, 26 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 24-year-old male mental patient who was admitted to Kitwe Teaching Hospital has survived with injuries after jumping off the third floor of the health facility.

Muleza Muwowo, 24, of house number 74 in Buchi, yesterday around 22:30hrs jumped from his hospital bed in Mkushi Ward on the third floor of Kitwe Teaching Hospital in an attempt to commit suicide.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the development stating that the matter was reported to police by Sikabanga Lweendo, a Security Officer.

Mr. Chushi said the victim sustained internal injuries and is admitted to the same hospital, adding that his condition is stable.

“A Mental Patient who was admitted to the hospital and was on Bed Number 24 Mkushi Ward, jumped from the third floor to the ground and sustained internal injuries,” Mr. Chushi confirmed.

He has further stated that police are still investigating reasons that could have led to the attempted suicide.