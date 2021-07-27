JOB OPPORTUNITY

RECRUITMENT OF MONITORING, LEARNING AND EVALUATION SPECIALIST

Internews Zambia is seeking to recruit a qualified Monitoring, Learning and Evaluation Specialist to provide monitoring, learning and evaluation services to its project in Zambia.

JOB TITLE : Monitoring, Learning and Evaluation Specialist

JOB TYPE : Full-time

LOCATION : Lusaka, Zambia

SUPERVISOR : Chief of Party (COP)

Overview: Responsible for overseeing all monitoring and evaluation activities, including devising and implementing strategies to ensure data collection and analysis, and collecting, archiving, and reporting program data. The M&E Specialist will also manage the synthesis of project information and coordinate with the programs team and local partners to produce draft weekly, monthly, quarterly, annual, and final reports for review by the COP, as well as special reports upon request. S/He will also collaborate closely with the programs team to maximize and document project impact through success stories, and enable Internews staff, partners and donors to learn from programs and each other. The MEL specialist also works with other Internews staff in the regional office in Kenya and at HQ in the USA. This is a position which requires sound accounting technical knowledge and skills of USAID projects.

MAIN DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Implement all aspects of the performance and impact measurement for Internews in Zambia, including collection and monitoring of all data, processing and verification.

• Implement and track the project’s approved Monitoring and Evaluation Plan (MELP), including all required submissions of quarterly data, annual PIRS and any other requests.

• Conduct/manage the collection of qualitative and quantitative data per the approved project work plan.

• Responsible for keeping meticulous records, archives, and databases for all activities and ensuring they are updated regularly.

• Work closely with project staff and local partners and provide training and capacity building in effective and appropriate data collection as well as M&E methodology and tools.

• Provide program support to key program personnel as and when required.

• Design, implement and contribute to evaluation methodologies and measurement approaches, above and beyond required indicators.

• Draft a minimum of 4 success stories per quarter

• Liaise with international impact evaluation consultants and other external experts supporting the program, providing them with information and support as and when is required.

• Draft regular donor narrative reports, as well as any other reports needed for internal and external use.

• Maintain contact with and facilitate two-way communication and feedback with all program staff and local partners to facilitate timely and regular flow of information and data and to ensure that reports are utilized and practical.

• Work with program staff to write human-interest success stories and other communications products about project impact representing a wide range of locations and topics for sharing with general audiences as well as donors.

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Degree in MEL or equivalent.

• At least 5 years of MEL experience, preferably in a USAID funded project.

SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

• Excellent written and spoken English communication skills.

• Excellent Information technology skills.

• Willingness and ability to learn and apply new concepts and systems, including new MEL software as appropriate.

• Respect for confidentiality; affinity with Internews core values, objectives and beliefs.

• A flexible and enthusiastic approach to work with the ability to be part of a team.

• Excellent organizational skills. Demonstrated ability to follow tasks through to completion.

• Self-starter. Ability to work independently.

• Multi-tasker; capable of working on multiple projects at one time.

• Ability to keep accurate records and statistics.

• Attention to detail and a conscientious attitude.

(Qualified and experienced Zambian female applicants are encouraged to apply)

• Please email your CV and cover letter to ZM-recruitment@internews.org by 5PM, by 9 August 2021.