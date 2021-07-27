HH’S ‘FREEDOM FIGHTER’ CHELLAH TUKUTA DENIED BAIL

Lusaka ~ Tue, 27 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Photographer Chellah Tukuta, the man jailed for defamation of Ms Dora Siliya and whom UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema praised as a freedom fighter, has been denied bail by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

Chellah applied for bail pending appeal of his two-year sentence slapped on him by the magistrates’ court.

But Judge Lameck Mwale, who sat as a magistrate, has refused to grant Tukuta bail on grounds that the appeal against the two-year sentence slapped on him may not succeed because the grounds on which he was jailed are strong.

He also said it was not true that Tukuta will serve a substantial part of the sentence if not released on bail.