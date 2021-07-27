LUNGU’S POPULARITY HAS PUT OPPOSITION UNDER PRESSURE

…we have a lot to point at with pride that we delivered to Zambians – Kamba

Lusaka ~ Tue, 27 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

We know that President Lungu’s popularity has really put the opposition under pressure that they are now panicking to an extent where they think that mere speculations and cheap propaganda will try to help them get the required numbers, Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province Chairperson Kennedy Kamba has said.

Kamba, who is also PF Member of the Central Committee, said the UPND must be ashamed of themselves actually that they want to come and undo what the PF is doing through their claims that they want to remove Zambians out of poverty.

“Some of these opposition leaders have failed elections before several times because they are selfish and don’t mean well for the nation. We will again defeat them come August 12,” Mr Kamba said. “We know that President Lungu’s popularity has really put the opposition under pressure that they are now panicking to an extent where they think that mere speculations and cheap propaganda will try to help them get the required numbers.”

He said President Lungu’s popularity in Lusaka and across the country is unmatched because he has worked extra hard to transform the capital city into something Zambians are proud of.

He said the party has a lot to point at with pride because they have delivered to Zambians.

“Look at the infrastructure development. Here in the capital Lusaka and outside Lusaka, roads are being done, specialised and fully equipped hospitals that will end seeking medical attention abroad,” Mr Kamba said.