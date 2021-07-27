MANDEVU INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE WITHDRAWS FROM RACE

Lusaka ~ Tue, 27 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Mandevu Independent Candidate Nicholas Chabala has withdrawn from the parliamentary race.

In a letter to the Electoral Commission of Zambia Director, Mr Chabala said he arrived at the decision after serious soul searching.

“I am writing to your office to indicate my position regarding my candidature in the Mandevu Constituency parliamentary elections scheduled for August 12, 2021. I have decided to withdraw from the parliamentary race. I have arrived at this difficult but necessary decision after very serious soul searching and wide consultations with my family members. I can no longer participate in an election where the playing field is so uneven that it favours a few candidates who are able to campaign freely and safely,” Mr Chabala stated.

He claimed that from the time he lodged his nomination on July 12, 2021, he had received threats that border on his life and his close associates.

“The unprecedented levels of electoral violence in the Constituency have also contributed to my decision of withdrawing from this race. The campaign space in the Constituency has been very difficult for me and most likely for others, making it an academic exercise. I regret the inconvenience this step will bring to the commission, supporters and the other stakeholders. However, for now I have no other option but to stand down,” Mr Chabala stated.

The UPND in Mandevu has been at the forefront of violence, destroying property for residents and the Patriotic Front.