MISSING CHAMA TEACHER FOUND DEAD

Chama ~ Tue, 27 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 48-year-old teacher who went missing two months ago in Chama District has been found dead with his body in a decomposed state and his head two meters away.

Acsencial Mfune, a teacher at Muyombe Secondary School, went missing on 17th May, 2021 and his body was only found on the 25th July, 2021.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina said the deceased went missing when he went to visit his relatives in Malawi at Kampunzunga village and was not seen ever since.

“It’s alleged that when his relatives discovered that the deceased had gone missing, they reported the matter to Cheif Chabinga of Kampunzunga village Lumpi of Malawi and also at the police station in the area in Malawi. After doing so, the family and relatives continued to search for the deceased but to no avail,” Ms. Machina said.

She said deceased’s body was discovered on Sunday with the head two metres away from the body as it is reported to have been removed by scavenging dogs.

Ms. Machina said the deceased was identified by his relatives through the clothes he was wearing, adding that no foul play was suspected and the body has been put to rest.